Ford Otosan to invest in truck cab production

ISTANBUL

Ford Otosan plans 340 million investment for truck cab production. (İHA photo)

Ford Otosan plans to invest approximately 364 million euros through 2030 to develop and manufacture a next-generation heavy-duty truck cab under a joint program with Italy’s Iveco, aiming to support Ford Trucks’ growth in Europe.



The company said the investment will be carried out gradually through 2030, with 122 million euros already spent on pre-feasibility activities.



The next-generation cab, which will be jointly developed by Ford Trucks and Iveco, is scheduled to be introduced progressively during 2028.



Ford Otosan said the new cab platform will be designed to meet European Union emissions and safety requirements. The company expects the project to strengthen Ford Trucks’ competitiveness and support its expansion in European markets.



The cooperation between Ford Trucks and IVECO began with a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed in 2024.



In March 2025, the companies entered into a Joint Development Agreement covering the design and engineering of the new-generation heavy-duty truck cab.



According to the agreement, both Ford Trucks and Iveco will manufacture and assemble the jointly developed cab in their own facilities and market the vehicles under their respective brands with brand-specific customization.