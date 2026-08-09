Ford Otosan to invest in truck cab production

Ford Otosan to invest in truck cab production

ISTANBUL
Ford Otosan to invest in truck cab production

Ford Otosan plans 340 million investment for truck cab production. (İHA photo)

Ford Otosan plans to invest approximately 364 million euros through 2030 to develop and manufacture a next-generation heavy-duty truck cab under a joint program with Italy’s Iveco, aiming to support Ford Trucks’ growth in Europe.


The company said the investment will be carried out gradually through 2030, with 122 million euros already spent on pre-feasibility activities.


The next-generation cab, which will be jointly developed by Ford Trucks and Iveco, is scheduled to be introduced progressively during 2028.


Ford Otosan said the new cab platform will be designed to meet European Union emissions and safety requirements. The company expects the project to strengthen Ford Trucks’ competitiveness and support its expansion in European markets.


The cooperation between Ford Trucks and IVECO began with a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed in 2024.


In March 2025, the companies entered into a Joint Development Agreement covering the design and engineering of the new-generation heavy-duty truck cab.


According to the agreement, both Ford Trucks and Iveco will manufacture and assemble the jointly developed cab in their own facilities and market the vehicles under their respective brands with brand-specific customization.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

    UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

  2. Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

    Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

  3. Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

    Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

  4. Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

    Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

  5. August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry

    August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry
Recommended
UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis
Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026
Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months
Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US
August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry

August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry
SMRs expected to provide one-quarter of new global nuclear capacity by 2050

SMRs expected to provide one-quarter of new global nuclear capacity by 2050
Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy

Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy
WORLD Iran Guards rule out Hormuz reopening without US meeting Tehrans demands

Iran Guards rule out Hormuz reopening without US meeting Tehran's demands

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would not fully reopen until the United States met Tehran’s demands, including lifting sanctions and paying compensation for war damage.
ECONOMY UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to crack down on hard-to-cancel subscriptions and fake discounts as part of measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street said.
SPORTS FIFA defends president Infantino amid controversy

FIFA defends president Infantino amid controversy

FIFA has issued a statement defending its president, Gianni Infantino, against what it calls a “concerted and ongoing effort” to undermine his leadership of the organization.
﻿