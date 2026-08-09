Farmers’ internet use more than doubles

ANKARA

Hazelnut growers in the coastal region of the province of Ordu harvest early-ripening nuts ahead of the official start of the harvest season.

Internet use among farmers and other workers in Türkiye’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector has risen to 86 percent in 2026, more than doubling compared with a decade earlier as the adoption of digital technologies in agriculture continues to expand, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).



Internet usage among workers classified as “skilled agriculture, forestry and fisheries workers” increased from 38.6 percent in 2017 to 71 percent in 2022 and reached 86 percent in 2026, the data showed.



The increase comes as technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation systems become more

widely used in agriculture, contributing to higher productivity and quality in the sector while driving greater demand for internet connectivity.



The data showed that internet use among skilled agriculture, forestry and fisheries workers rose steadily over recent years, increasing from 53.1 percent in 2019 to 58.2 percent in 2020, 62 percent in 2021, 76.1 percent in 2023, 79.1 percent in 2024 and 85.3 percent in 2025.



Across Türkiye, internet use among individuals aged 16 to 74 stood at 92.3 percent in 2026.



Among occupational groups, office support workers recorded the highest internet usage rate, reaching 100 percent in 2026.