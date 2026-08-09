French farmers bracing for smallest corn crop since 1980

French farmers bracing for smallest corn crop since 1980

PARIS
French farmers bracing for smallest corn crop since 1980

Dried corn stalks stand along the edge of a field heavily scorched by a wildfire in Châtillon-sur-Indre, central France, on July 10, 2026. (AFP Photo)

France's corn harvest is on pace this year for a 35 percent fall to nine million tons, a level last seen in 1980 for Europe's biggest grains producer, the government said.


The AGPM producers' association had previously forecast a harvest of 9.5 million, down 30 percent from a year ago, owing to a reduction in areas under cultivation.


But new forecasts from the agriculture ministry's statistics department take into account heatwaves that hit the crop in critical stages of its growth cycle.


Yields are estimated to fall to 70.3 quintals per hectare, down 19 percent on the year, under the combined effects of heatwaves and drought.


But farmers have also reduced corn production areas in favor of crops like sunflowers or have chosen to leave land fallow amid rising costs.


The Agriculture Ministry estimates that the cultivated area will be down by 21 percent this year and says corn yields had not declined this sharply since 2003.


The war in the Middle East has sent fertilizer costs soaring, but corn prices have not followed suit, as global production remains relatively abundant.


Cereal grains, mainly winter crops, were "less affected by the extreme heat, but experienced excessive winter rainfall," the ministry said.


It has only slightly revised its harvest forecast, published in mid-July, to 46.1 million tonnes, compared with 46.3 million announced in July.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

    UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

  2. Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

    Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

  3. Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

    Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

  4. Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

    Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

  5. August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry

    August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry
Recommended
UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis
Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026
Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months
Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US
August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry

August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry
SMRs expected to provide one-quarter of new global nuclear capacity by 2050

SMRs expected to provide one-quarter of new global nuclear capacity by 2050
Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy

Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy
WORLD Iran Guards rule out Hormuz reopening without US meeting Tehrans demands

Iran Guards rule out Hormuz reopening without US meeting Tehran's demands

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would not fully reopen until the United States met Tehran’s demands, including lifting sanctions and paying compensation for war damage.
ECONOMY UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to crack down on hard-to-cancel subscriptions and fake discounts as part of measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street said.
SPORTS FIFA defends president Infantino amid controversy

FIFA defends president Infantino amid controversy

FIFA has issued a statement defending its president, Gianni Infantino, against what it calls a “concerted and ongoing effort” to undermine his leadership of the organization.
﻿