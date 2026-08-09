Turkish pentathlete Mihrioğlu becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete Mihrioğlu becomes European champion

ISTANBUL
Turkish pentathlete Mihrioğlu becomes European champion

Athlete İlke Özyüksel Mihrioğlu celebrates on the top step of the podium.

National pentathlete İlke Özyüksel Mihrioğlu has won a gold medal in the 2026 European Senior Modern Pentathlon Championships.


Eighteen athletes competed in the women’s final of the championship held at the Burhan Felek Sports Complex in Istanbul.


The competition featured fencing, obstacle course, swimming and laser run, which combines running and laser pistol shooting.


In the women’s competition, Anastasiya Arol of Belarus won the silver medal, while Blanka Guzi of Hungary took the bronze.


Mihrioğlu left all her rivals behind to claim the European championship title.


The first one to congratulate Mihrioğlu was Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, who watched the competition on site.


Mihrioğlu became the first athlete to bring Türkiye its first European championship title in modern pentathlon.


Having previously won two bronze medals at European championships, Mihrioğlu made history by claiming the European championship title in her ninth appearance in the final.


Being the first Turkish pentathlete that represents Türkiye in Olympics, Mihrioğlu also won a gold medal in the UIPM 2026 Pentathlon World Cup.


Bak expressed pride in Mihrioğlu’s successful performance and acknowledged her previous achievements, including two bronze medals in Europe.

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