VP: Türkiye works to meet EU visa criteria

VP: Türkiye works to meet EU visa criteria

ANKARA
VP: Türkiye works to meet EU visa criteria

Flags of Türkiye and the European Union are seen ahead of a meeting.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Aug. 8 that Türkiye has launched work on six remaining criteria required for visa-free travel to the European Union, calling for greater political commitment from the bloc to advance the long-delayed process.


Yılmaz said government agencies had begun coordinating on the outstanding requirements, with particular attention being paid to personal data protection, the readmission agreement and the definition of terrorism.


He said the justice, interior and foreign ministries had held meetings as part of the work and that a scientific committee had reviewed legislation on personal data protection.


Yılmaz said the work had produced a “new approach” and that Turkish institutions would now consult with European institutions through the Foreign Ministry.


“We need to see political will in Europe on this issue,” Yılmaz said. “They also have steps they need to take.”


The six criteria have remained unresolved for 13 years and are part of the 72 requirements set by the EU for visa liberalization.


The outstanding criteria include amendments to anti-terrorism legislation, an operational cooperation agreement with Europol, implementation of recommendations by the Council of Europe, alignment of personal data protection legislation with European standards, cooperation with all EU member states on criminal matters and full implementation of a 2016 deal on refugees.


The announcement comes after a framework bill linked to the government’s initiative on the dissolution of PKK passed the parliament’s Justice Commission.


The campaign gained momentum after PKK announced last May that it had ended its armed activities and dissolved its organizational structure. Two months later, a symbolic ceremony was held in Iraq during which weapons were publicly burned.


Parliament subsequently established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission to oversee the project.

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