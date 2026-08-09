Parliament passes major juvenile justice reforms

ANKARA

The General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye meets under the leadership of Deputy Speaker Tekin Bingöl to debate a new legislative proposal amending the Child Protection Law.

Türkiye’s parliament has approved legislation introducing wide-ranging changes to the juvenile justice and child protection system, revising sentences for minors and strengthening measures aimed at rehabilitation and prevention.



The law introduces one to three years in prison for anyone whose negligent storage of a firearm allows a child to gain access to it, unless the act constitutes a more serious offense.



For children aged 12 to 15, those unable to understand the legal consequences of their actions or control their behavior will not face criminal liability but will instead be subject to child-specific protective measures. Where they have sufficient capacity, sentences will generally be reduced by half, with a maximum of nine years per offense.



For those aged 15 to 18, sentences will generally be reduced by one-third, with a maximum of 15 years per offense. Courts may withhold age-based reductions for this group in particularly serious cases of intentional homicide or aggravated intentional injury, considering factors including intent, motive, the manner of the crime and previous convictions. Judges will also be given discretion to apply the next age group’s sentencing regime to some 12- to 15-year-olds.



The legislation introduces new “guidance measures” for children who are not criminally responsible. These include community service, protection from digital risks, reading and library programs, environmental activities and rehabilitation for substance or behavioral addictions. Some activities may involve 20 to 300 hours of supervised participation, while digital restrictions may remain in place for up to two years.



The term “children pushed into crime” will also be replaced in relevant legislation with “children in legal proceedings,” emphasizing a child-protection approach.



Children sentenced to prison will generally begin their sentences in juvenile closed correctional institutions and may later move to juvenile education centers following assessments of good conduct. Children aged 12 to 18 will be separated according to gender, physical development and offense type. Those sentenced to three years or less for intentional offenses, or five years or less for negligent offenses, will serve their sentences directly in education centers.



Penalties for violating family law obligations will increase. Failure to provide required care, education or support will carry three months to two years in prison, while abandoning a pregnant spouse or partner will carry six months to two years. Parents who seriously endanger their children through habitual drunkenness, substance use or degrading conduct will face one to three years.



The law also establishes expedited procedures for children considered a serious danger to themselves or others because of mental or behavioral conditions, substance dependence or serious infectious diseases, requiring medical and judicial assessments within specified deadlines.



It further bans the sale, purchase or carrying by minors of certain knives and other cutting or piercing implements. The provision will take effect on Dec. 1, with violations punishable by fines of up to 10,000 Turkish Liras ($210).