Panel clears PKK bill ahead of General Assembly debate

ANKARA/ISTANBUL

The parliament’s Justice Commission convenes for a high-profile meeting on Aug 8.

The parliament’s Justice Commission on Aug. 8 approved a 12-article bill that would provide the legal framework for a government-backed process aimed at ending PKK.



Titled the “Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration,” the bill is expected to go to the full parliament today, with lawmakers aiming to pass it no later than tomorrow.



It would come into force after security authorities determine that PKK, KCK and affiliated groups have ended their physical presence and surrendered their weapons and ammunition. The process would begin after a National Security Council (MGK) decision confirming the development is published in the Official Gazette.



The legislation covers offenses including establishing or leading the PKK, membership or knowingly aiding the organization, propaganda, certain crimes committed as part of its activities and offenses related to terrorism financing.



Intentional killings committed as part of PKK activities are excluded. The bill also excludes certain crimes committed before June 2005 that carry life or aggravated life sentences, as well as PKK leaders.



Eligible people would have six months to apply for the measures. The bill provides for postponing prison sentences depending on their length, ranging from five years for sentences of five years or less to 10 years for sentences exceeding 15 years. The government says the provisions are intended to facilitate the reintegration of people who reject violence into society.



The implementation of the measure would be overseen by a board chaired by the vice president. Its members would include the justice, foreign, interior and defense ministers, the secretaries-general of the presidency and the MGK and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT). A parliamentary monitoring commission would also be established.



The bill bears the signatures of over 360 lawmakers from several parties, including the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the Republican People’s Party (CHP).



AKP and MHP lawmakers described the legislation as the product of a “historic political consensus” and rejected claims that it amounted to an amnesty. New Party and CHP lawmakers said they supported the bill but argued that the process should also include democratic reforms.



DEM Party MPs welcomed the legislation, while the İYİ (Good) Party argued that the bill “effectively constituted an amnesty and should first have been reviewed by the Constitutional Affairs Commission.” Its requests for constitutional review, a larger meeting room and live television coverage of the proceedings were rejected.



The commission debate was marked by heated exchanges over the role of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, who has been involved in calls for the terror group to disband.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the body’s approval, saying the initiative aims to “permanently eliminate the terrorism issue, strengthen national unity and promote an atmosphere of peace in Türkiye and the region.”



The parliament is expected to recess after the bill is passed until the new legislative year begins Oct. 1.