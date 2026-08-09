Antalya and Bursa fires under control

ANTALYA/BURSA

Firefighters have successfully contained two forest fires that recently broke out in the southern province of Antalya and the northwestern province of Bursa.



Both fires started in forested areas with causes yet to be determined.



Firefighting teams from the Regional Forestry Directorate and Antalya Municipality were promptly dispatched upon receiving notifications. The fire in Gazipaşa district spread to nearby olive groves and banana plantations.



Meanwhile, the fire in Bursa’s İnegöl district was taken under control through coordinated aerial and ground efforts by emergency crews.



Crews from the Bursa Regional Forestry Directorate rushed to the scene after receiving notifications.



Supported by 31 personnel, a helicopter, four fire trucks, a water tanker and two support vehicles, responders are currently carrying out cooling operations in both locations.