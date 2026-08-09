İYİ Party MP under probe for ‘misleading’ information

İYİ Party MP under probe for ‘misleading’ information

ANKARA
İYİ Party MP under probe for ‘misleading’ information

İYİ Party’s Turhan Çömez speaks during a session in parliament.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into senior İYİ (Good) Party lawmaker Turhan Çömez over his remarks claiming that a riot had broken out at a prison in the capital.


Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office said Çömez is being investigated for allegedly “publicly disseminating misleading information.”


Çömez was elected to parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2002. He previously served as a private secretary and adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and was his physician.


He was expelled from the AKP in 2008. Later that year, Çömez was tried as part of the high-profile Ergenekon investigation and was granted asylum status in Britain. He returned to Türkiye after being acquitted in 2019.


Çömez returned to politics in 2022 at the invitation of then-İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener, serving as her chief adviser. He was elected to parliament again in 2023.

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