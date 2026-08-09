New Party’s Manisa head arrested on graft charges

New Party’s Manisa head arrested on graft charges

MANİSA
New Party’s Manisa head arrested on graft charges

The New Party’s provincial leader in Manisa, İlksen Özalper, raises her fist on stage during a rally.

The New Party’s provincial leader in the western city of Manisa has been jailed as part of an investigation into an alleged criminal organization and bribery.


İlksen Özalper was detained Aug. 5. Her home was searched, and she was later sent to Ankara after completing procedures at a police station, according to earlier statements.


New Party lawmaker Ahmet Vehbi Bakırlıoğlu criticized the detention and subsequent arrest in a social media post.


“We see what the target is and who this dirty game serves. But they should know one thing very well: They cannot scare us. They cannot silence us. They cannot make us back down. We will grow even stronger in the face of every injustice,” he wrote.


The investigation had previously resulted in the arrests of Demirhan Gözaçan, an adviser to the Manisa Municipality; his driver, Anıl Demir; and Cem Yüzer, general manager of a municipal affiliate.


The probe is reportedly based on testimony provided by ousted Uşak Mayor Özkan Yalım, as well as reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and telephone traffic records.


Meanwhile, New Party said a fundraising campaign launched by the emerging main opposition movement had raised more than 300 million Turkish Liras ($6.3 million) from some 138,000 donors in nine days.


“We thank all our citizens who are walking shoulder to shoulder with us in our march to power,” deputy leader Özgür Ceylan said on social media platform X.


“Every donation, every message of support and every voluntary contribution strengthens not only a political movement but also the dream of a stronger, fairer and more hopeful Türkiye.”


The New Party will need to secure at least 3 percent of the vote in the next general election to qualify for treasury aid, assuming the existing legal framework remains unchanged.

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