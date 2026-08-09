Erdoğan signs off on changes to diplomatic positions

Erdoğan signs off on changes to diplomatic positions

ANKARA
Erdoğan signs off on changes to diplomatic positions

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signs an official document.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed new ambassadors to Iceland, Ukraine and the Netherlands, as well as a new permanent representative to the U.N. Office in Geneva.


According to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette, Mustafa Levent Bilgen was appointed ambassador to Iceland. He has served as Türkiye’s ambassador to Ukraine since October 2023.


Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Türkiye’s ambassador to the Netherlands since September 2025, was named the new ambassador to Ukraine. Türkiye’s permanent representative to the U.N. office in Geneva, Burak Akçapar, was appointed ambassador to the Netherlands.


Ayşe Sözen Usluer, who has served as ambassador to Oman since August 2018, was appointed Türkiye’s new permanent representative to the U.N. office in Geneva.


Bilgen previously served as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and held diplomatic posts in New York and Toronto, as well as at Türkiye’s U.N. mission.


Yazgan served as ambassador to Georgia and held senior diplomatic posts in Ukraine and Russia. Akçapar has served as ambassador to India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives, as well as Spain, and was a deputy foreign minister before his Geneva post in 2024.

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