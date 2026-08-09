Houthi attacks kill 11 in Yemen, target Saudi refinery

ADEN

(AP)

Strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Aug. 9 killed at least 11 people, a medical source in the Yemeni port city of Mokha told AFP, after an earlier drone salvo targeted a Saudi oil refinery on the Red Sea coast.

A years-long truce in Yemen's civil war between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government appeared to collapse last month as fighting between regional allies of the United States and Iran flared.

The breakdown of the UN-backed 2022 accord came as the rebels announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia, hitting Saudi tankers in the Red Sea and the kingdom's oil infrastructure, in parallel with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

A medical source in Mokha, held by Yemen's internationally recognized, Aden-based government, said three civilians and eight military personnel had been killed in the Houthi attacks.

A further 32 individuals were wounded, six of them civilians, the source added, explaining all the civilian casualties had been a result of strikes on Mokha's port.

Two military sources with the government forces earlier confirmed at least eight troops had been killed in the strikes and more than 40 personnel were injured.

The Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had targeted "Saudi enemy" troops and equipment in the area with missiles and drones.

Earlier, Saree said the Houthis had struck an oil facility on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast after the Gulf kingdom's energy ministry said it had extinguished a fire at the Jazan site.

He added that the attack on the facility operated by Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil firm Aramco was launched in response to incursions by drones from the Gulf monarchy into northwest Yemen.

The two military sources with the Aden-based government confirmed the Houthis attacked Mokha with several waves of missile and drone barrages.

One of the two military sources said the Houthis also targeted pro-government forces and installations outside Mokha and sites on islands near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the shipping chokepoint at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The same military source said some locations targeted by the Iran-backed group housed Saudi troops but no casualties had been reported among military personnel from the Gulf kingdom.

Residents in Mokha confirmed to AFP they heard blasts in the area, with one saying they "heard explosions from drones and air defenses over the port and city."

Another resident said they heard "six consecutive explosions" at the port.

The Houthis control vast swathes of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and areas on the border with Saudi Arabia's Red Sea provinces.

The Yemeni threat to shipping and Saudi oil facilities came as Iran pressed its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, now the central flashpoint between Tehran and Washington amid efforts to end the Middle East war begun by the U.S. and Israel in February.