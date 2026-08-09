Myanmar rebuffs ASEAN call to free Suu Kyi

Myanmar rebuffs ASEAN call to free Suu Kyi

NAYPYIDAW
Myanmar rebuffs ASEAN call to free Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s military-backed government has rejected the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) renewed call for the unconditional release of detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dismissed the need for the organization’s special envoy on Myanmar, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.


President Min Aung Hlaing, the former army chief who had originally seized power in 2021 from Suu Kyi’s civilian government, has been trying to win political legitimacy since the takeover and resume relations with ASEAN.

ASEAN came up with a peace plan for the Southeast Asian country in April 2021 to end hostilities and initiate dialogue among contending parties, to be facilitated by the special envoy. Min Aung Hlaing has since been barred from attending top-level meetings for failing to comply with the plan.

In an apparent effort to placate critics, the government allowed a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit 81-year-old Suu Kyi last week, the first known contact with an outside international independent humanitarian organization since her detention five years ago.

The current ASEAN chair, the Philippines, welcomed the meeting as a step toward dialogue and reconciliation on Aug. 7, while urging greater access to political detainees and reiterating its call for Suu Kyi’s “complete and unconditional release.”

Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry’s statement late Aug. 8 criticized the call.

“Although the government has commuted her sentences based on humanitarian considerations, the matter of a full and unconditional release shall only be carried out in accordance with the law,” it said.

Myanmar ,

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