Export climate index rises in July

Export climate index rises in July

ISTANBUL
Export climate index rises in July

Rising business activity across a range of key export markets for Turkish manufacturers supported an improvement in the overall export markets climate in July, showed a survey on Aug. 10.

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Markets Climate Index rose to 52.2 in July from 50.4 in June.

Moreover, the latest improvement was the most pronounced in eight months, the survey said. The export markets climate has strengthened on a monthly basis in each month since January 2024, it noted.

Eight of the 10 largest export destinations for Turkish manufacturers saw business activity increase during July.

The Index is calculated by weighting together national PMI data on output trends from PMI surveys.

Any reading above the 50 no-change mark indicates an improvement in the health of the climate in export markets.

“The global economy started the second half of the year on a positive note, and this was evident with regards to growth signals in some of Türkiye’s main export markets,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ongoing uncertainty around developments in the Middle East, however, means that there could be more twists and turns over the coming months, he said.

Exports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  2. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  3. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  4. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

  5. Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

    Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot
Recommended
Bill proposes licensing rules, fee cap for foreign booking platforms

Bill proposes licensing rules, fee cap for foreign booking platforms
Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan

Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan
Istanbul universities to cut spring term for 2027 games

Istanbul universities to cut spring term for 2027 games
Online education rate in Türkiye hits 22.9 percent

Online education rate in Türkiye hits 22.9 percent
Paper chits cast during Hıdırellez still killing fish

Paper chits cast during Hıdırellez still killing fish
Seven hidden lakes reveal Uludağ’s geological legacy

Seven hidden lakes reveal Uludağ’s geological legacy
Fidan meets Libyan leaders under Ankara’s ‘one Libya’ policy

Fidan meets Libyan leaders under Ankara’s ‘one Libya’ policy
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

Global youth unemployment rose last year, the United Nations has said, with some of the steepest increases seen in high-income countries as artificial intelligence begins to change the jobs market.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿