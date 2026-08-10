Teknofest brings technology drive to Türkiye’s southeast

Teknofest brings technology drive to Türkiye’s southeast

ŞIRNAK
Teknofest brings technology drive to Türkiye’s southeast

Teknofest has launched its program in southeastern Türkiye with the opening stage of its Drone Championship in Şırnak, ahead of the main festival in Şanlıurfa from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman of the Teknofest board and the T3 Foundation’s board of trustees, attended the competition at Şırnak City Stadium and met with young participants.

“The technology drive will rise from the southeast,” Bayraktar said, noting that competitions and other events would be held across the region.

Nearly 18,000 young people from Şırnak applied to Teknofest’s technology competitions, placing the province among the top 10 nationwide in applications, he said. Twenty-two teams from the province reached the semifinals.

Other regional events are planned in Diyarbakır, Siirt, Batman, Gaziantep, Mardin and Adıyaman before the main gathering in Şanlıurfa. Applications were received from all 81 provinces and 97 countries, according to Bayraktar.

A record 1.6 million competitors in 730,000 teams applied this year, he said. Organizers will provide more than 100 million Turkish Liras in support and over 75 million liras in prizes.

Before the Şanlıurfa festival, Teknofest Blue Homeland will take place at Gölcük Shipyard from Aug. 20 to 23. Bayraktar said the event would feature TCG Anadolu, TCG Istanbul and TCG Savarona, alongside the Kızılelma, Akıncı and TB3 aircraft.

Bayraktar also recalled that much of the early development work on the Bayraktar Mini UAV was conducted in Şırnak in 2006, describing the city as his “second home.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  2. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  3. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  4. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

  5. Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

    Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot
Recommended
Bill proposes licensing rules, fee cap for foreign booking platforms

Bill proposes licensing rules, fee cap for foreign booking platforms
Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan

Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan
Istanbul universities to cut spring term for 2027 games

Istanbul universities to cut spring term for 2027 games
Online education rate in Türkiye hits 22.9 percent

Online education rate in Türkiye hits 22.9 percent
Paper chits cast during Hıdırellez still killing fish

Paper chits cast during Hıdırellez still killing fish
Seven hidden lakes reveal Uludağ’s geological legacy

Seven hidden lakes reveal Uludağ’s geological legacy
Fidan meets Libyan leaders under Ankara’s ‘one Libya’ policy

Fidan meets Libyan leaders under Ankara’s ‘one Libya’ policy
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

Global youth unemployment rose last year, the United Nations has said, with some of the steepest increases seen in high-income countries as artificial intelligence begins to change the jobs market.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿