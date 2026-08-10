Submerged tank in Edirne’s Gulf of Saros draws divers

Submerged tank in Edirne’s Gulf of Saros draws divers

EDİRNE
Submerged tank in Edirne’s Gulf of Saros draws divers

This photo shows a M62 T veteran battle tank submerged in the Saros Gulf, Edirne.

A combat tank sunk off the northwestern province of Edirne to boost tourism has become a major attraction for local and foreign underwater enthusiasts.


Submerged 10 meters deep and 100 meters off the coast of Keşan district’s Gökçetepe village, the M62 T model wreck is the shallowest sunk tank in Türkiye. The Edirne Governor’s Office, the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation (TSSF) and the Edirne Saros Tourism Infrastructure Service Union (ESTAB) executed the operation last June under the Artificial Reef Project.


The shallow location makes the site popular among daily visitors from Istanbul seeking trial dives, Ahmet Yumurtacı, a TSSF official and three-star dive instructor trainer, said. “There are not many examples of this in the world. The tank became one of the rare spots you can dive just for a trial,” he said.


Divers visited the site thousands of times since last year. “Seeing a tank underwater is very different from seeing it on the surface. Dives increased this year as recognition grew. We have guests arriving solely to see the tank,” Yumurtacı said.


İrem Yıldız, a dive student from Istanbul, said the marine ecosystem offers a unique experience. “The flora below is very different from above. Some are interested in fish, while others are drawn to reefs. I heard people comparing this place to the Red Sea or Egypt,” she said.


The Saros Gulf is widely known as a rare self-cleaning gulf due to underwater currents. This natural process preserves water clarity, providing an ideal environment for scuba diving.

Gulf of Saros,

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