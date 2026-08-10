Nine arrested over summer forest fires across Türkiye

Nine arrested over summer forest fires across Türkiye

ANKARA
Nine arrested over summer forest fires across Türkiye

 

Turkish authorities arrested nine suspects and placed 14 others under judicial control regarding 52 forest fires across the country since June 1, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said.

Prosecutors identified 34 suspects in total, he said.

Investigations run in coordination with the Natural Disasters and Accidents Department and chief public prosecutor’s offices to determine exact causes.

Authorities are working to bring both intentional arsonists and people causing fires through negligence to justice, Gürlek said.

“We will not allow any forest fire with a suspicion of crime to remain unsolved,” he said.

Türkiye frequently battles wildfires during dry summer months, particularly in the southern and western coastal regions. Law enforcement agencies increase patrols and legal scrutiny during this period to prevent human-caused disasters.

arrests,

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