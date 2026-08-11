Turkish patent office handles over 4,600 patent applications in H1

ANKARA

AA photo.

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, Turkpatent, received some 4,641 domestic patent applications in the first six months of the year, marking a 31 percent surge year-on-year.

The domestic initiatives implemented to strengthen the Turkish industrial property ecosystem in line with Ankara’s National Technology Initiative drove the surge in patent applications in January-June.

The number of domestic utility model applications climbed 23 percent over the same period to 2,021.

Turkpatent handled some 76,215 trademark, 16,567 domestic design and some 173 geographical indication applications in the first half of the year.

The office registered 1,726 domestic patents during the same period, marking a rise of 13 percent, while the number of utility model registrations surged 53 percent to 1,395.

The number of domestic trademark registrations totaled 49,694 in the first six months of the year, while the agency registered 11,608 domestic designs and 66 geographical indications over the same period.

Some 99,617 domestic industrial property rights applications were filed and some 64,489 were registered in the first half of the year.

The number of geographical indications registered in the first half of the year reached 1,881.

The number of geographical indications registered in the EU reached 46 with the addition of Adana turnip and Kayseri pastrami.

The registration processes for other delicacies to be recognized in the EU are still ongoing.