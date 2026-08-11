Turkish patent office handles over 4,600 patent applications in H1

Turkish patent office handles over 4,600 patent applications in H1

ANKARA
Turkish patent office handles over 4,600 patent applications in H1

AA photo.

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, Turkpatent, received some 4,641 domestic patent applications in the first six months of the year, marking a 31 percent surge year-on-year.

The domestic initiatives implemented to strengthen the Turkish industrial property ecosystem in line with Ankara’s National Technology Initiative drove the surge in patent applications in January-June.

The number of domestic utility model applications climbed 23 percent over the same period to 2,021.

Turkpatent handled some 76,215 trademark, 16,567 domestic design and some 173 geographical indication applications in the first half of the year.

The office registered 1,726 domestic patents during the same period, marking a rise of 13 percent, while the number of utility model registrations surged 53 percent to 1,395.

The number of domestic trademark registrations totaled 49,694 in the first six months of the year, while the agency registered 11,608 domestic designs and 66 geographical indications over the same period.

Some 99,617 domestic industrial property rights applications were filed and some 64,489 were registered in the first half of the year.

The number of geographical indications registered in the first half of the year reached 1,881.

The number of geographical indications registered in the EU reached 46 with the addition of Adana turnip and Kayseri pastrami.

The registration processes for other delicacies to be recognized in the EU are still ongoing.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
LATEST NEWS

  1. Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

    Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

  2. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  3. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  4. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  5. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Recommended
Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN
Googles Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users
Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants

Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants
Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals

Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals
Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data

Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

The enthusiasm of companies seeking alternative financing through initial public offerings (IPOs) continues to grow, with firms awaiting approval from Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) gradually making their way onto the stock exchange.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿