Türkiye’s trade sales volume drops, retail sales rise in June

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s overall trade sales volume decreased by 4.5 percent year-on-year in June, while retail sales rose by 11.8 percent, official data reveals.

On a monthly basis, the country’s trade sales volume went up by 1.9 percent in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Aug. 11, retail sales also increased by 0.7 percent.

Motor vehicle and motorcycle sales volume fell by 13.8 percent, and wholesale trade decreased by 9.4 percent in June compared to the same month last year.

Month-on-month, motor vehicle sales volume dropped by 5.7 percent, while wholesale trade increased by 4 percent.

Within the retail sector, non-food sales excluding automotive fuel surged by 17.6 percent annually in June.

Data from TÜİK showed that computer, book and telecommunications equipment sales recorded the highest annual jump with a 28.8 percent rise.

Mail order and internet retail sales also expanded significantly, growing by 22.4 percent year-on-year.

Food, drinks, and tobacco sales grew by 2.9 percent annually, while automotive fuel retail sales rose by 1.1 percent during the same period.