Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed their target of raising bilateral trade to $5 billion, while pledging to deepen cooperation in defense, energy, transport, critical minerals and information technologies.

The two leaders held bilateral and delegation-level talks at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul before addressing a joint press conference.

Erdoğan said he was pleased to host Sharif and his delegation, and offered condolences over a deadly bus accident in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

He said the talks covered bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

“We discussed the steps we can take to further develop our trade and investment relations in a way that reflects our solidarity,” Erdoğan said.

He said the two countries had reaffirmed their previously set $5 billion trade target.

Erdoğan said the trade ministries of the two countries were working on a planned special economic zone for Turkish businesspeople in Karachi, while talks were continuing on expanding the scope of the preferential trade agreement.

He said Sharif’s participation in a Türkiye-Pakistan business forum would also contribute to investment and trade ties.

“We encourage our investors to be more active in Pakistan,” Erdoğan said.

Cooperation in the defense industry, one of the key areas of economic relations, was growing through new projects, he added.

Erdoğan said Türkiye also wanted to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in energy, transport, critical minerals and information technologies.

On regional issues, Erdoğan said no solution could be lasting without the will and contribution of countries in the region.

“We will continue to work in solidarity with brotherly countries, particularly Pakistan, to strengthen peace, stability and prosperity in our region,” he said.

He also criticized Israel’s government over Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, accusing it of seeking to undermine regional calm and prolong conflict.

Sharif said the decisions taken during the talks would not remain on paper.

“They will turn into more trade, stronger investment, deeper strategic cooperation and, above all, a better future for our peoples,” he said.

Sharif said Pakistan remained committed to strengthening what he called a unique partnership with Türkiye.

“Türkiye’s success is Pakistan’s success. Pakistan’s progress is Türkiye’s progress,” he said.

He also thanked Türkiye for its support for Pakistan on Kashmir, while voicing Pakistan’s support for Türkiye on the Turkish Cypriot issue.