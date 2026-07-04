Venezuela honors Turkish rescuers after quake mission

CARACAS

Venezuela has honored Turkish search and rescue teams for their work after the devastating earthquakes that hit the country, presenting medals to team leaders at a ceremony in La Guaira.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez visited La Guaira Port, where foreign search and rescue teams have been based, and presented the “Hero of Venezuela” medal to the leaders of international teams.

The ceremony was also attended by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodríguez.

Rodríguez presented medals to Brig. Gen. Mehmet Bahtiyar, commander of the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, and Haluk Önay Erten, deputy director of the Denizli branch of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

A message of thanks from Rodríguez to Türkiye was also delivered to Türkiye’s ambassador to Caracas, Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu.

Karamanoğlu said Rodríguez had thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people for standing by Venezuela from the first moments of the disaster.

“She said Türkiye had always stood with Venezuela from the first moment of the earthquake and that they were grateful for this,” Karamanoğlu said.

The ambassador said Rodríguez also presented a letter and medal of thanks for Erdoğan, which would be sent to Türkiye with the rescue team.

“There was also a nice moment at the ceremony. Medals were also given to the dogs that worked together with our teams here,” Karamanoğlu said.

“Their valuable work here was also recognized.”

The “Hero of Venezuela” medal was created for foreign search and rescue teams working in Venezuela after the earthquakes, according to the source.