Millions gather as Khamenei funeral procession begins in Tehran

TEHRAN

The truck carrying the coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family makes its way through mourners during the funeral procession toward Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Vast crowds gathered for the funeral procession of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on July 6, with authorities estimating millions were on the streets in numbers that could rival those of his predecessor’s farewell nearly four decades ago.

Authorities have yet to give an official turnout figure, but media images showed huge numbers stretching along major boulevards in the Iranian capital.

The ceremonies offer Iran an opportunity to project resilience after five weeks of war with the United States and Israel, although attention remains focused on Khamenei’s successor, his son Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since taking power.

After lying in state for two days at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex, the body of Khamenei -- who was killed on the first day of the Middle East war on Feb. 28, began its journey through the capital accompanied by massive crowds.

Flower petals covered the coffin as it made its way along the streets.

Authorities are hoping to avoid a repeat of the chaos that marred the 1989 funeral of Khamenei’s predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which drew an estimated 10 million people.

Tehran’s airspace was closed on July 6 as the country stood still to remember the former leader.

Mourners marched through the streets waving the flags of Iran and the Tehran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, as well as red flags symbolizing revenge.

Others gathered in Imam Hussein Square in eastern Tehran and hanged an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was seen attending the procession, according to local media.

In sweltering heat, trucks sprayed mourners with water to cool them, while organizers handed out Iranian flags and pictures of Ali and Mojtaba.

The procession route covers around 20 kilometers (12 miles).

The July 6 procession will be followed by similar events in the clerical hub of Qom on July 7 and in Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on July 8, culminating in Khamenei’s burial in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran on July 9.