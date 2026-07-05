Ben-Gvir to skip summit in New York amid legal pressure: Reports

Ben-Gvir to skip summit in New York amid legal pressure: Reports

TEL AVIV
Ben-Gvir to skip summit in New York amid legal pressure: Reports

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is planning to skip a U.N. police chiefs conference in New York this week amid legal pressure over his prison policies and “involvement in war crimes,” Israeli media has reported.

Ben-Gvir’s office has yet to confirm the cancellation of the visit, the Jerusalem Post reported On July 4.

The report came a day after the Israeli daily Haaretz, citing ministry officials, said the decision was made amid planned demonstrations against Ben-Gvir’s visit and growing calls by human rights groups for his investigation and arrest.

Earlier in the week, the Hind Rajab Foundation, a Belgium-based group known for filing legal cases against Israeli soldiers and officials around the world, urged U..S authorities to detain and prosecute Ben-Gvir over his prison policies. His office has not yet confirmed whether the reported cancellation was linked to legal pressure.

Ben-Gvir was scheduled to attend the U.N. Chiefs of Police Summit in New York on July 7 and 8.

The Hind Rajab Foundation said it and the New York-based Center for Constitutional Rights filed a complaint with the U.S. Justice Department and urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation.

The foundation said Ben-Gvir has “used his authority to enact a policy of systematic torture, murder, abuse and forced displacement,” particularly within the Israel Prisons Service, which falls under his oversight.

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