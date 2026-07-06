Türkiye issues commemorative 5-lira coin marking NATO summit

ANKARA

Türkiye’s mint has issued a special edition 5 lira circulation coin to commemorate the 36th NATO Leaders’ Summit, hosted in Ankara on July 7-8, making it one of the rare commemorative coins designed for everyday use.

According to information obtained from the General Directorate of Mint and Stamp Printing, the coin was produced to mark the alliance’s summit held at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital. The commemorative piece will enter general circulation and can be used in daily transactions.

The special edition is struck on the existing bimetallic 5 lira coin. Its obverse features the NATO emblem alongside the summit venue and dates, as well as a graphic depiction of the Presidential Complex, where allied leaders are gathering. The reverse retains the standard design of the circulating 5 lira coin.

An initial batch of 100,000 coins has been minted, with an additional 400,000 scheduled to be produced during the summit, bringing the planned total to 500,000 coins.

The first official meeting of NATO leaders was held in Paris in 1957. The Ankara summit marks the 36th gathering of alliance leaders and brings together heads of state and government from NATO member countries to discuss key security challenges and strategic priorities. The Ankara meeting will be the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 summit in Istanbul.

Authorities have stepped up security and transport measures ahead of the meeting. A total of 56,288 personnel will be deployed during the summit, including 48,841 police officers and 7,447 gendarmerie personnel.

Preparations have also extended to Ankara’s taxi fleet, which will greet passengers with Turkish delight, cologne and chilled water.