Türkiye issues commemorative 5-lira coin marking NATO summit

Türkiye issues commemorative 5-lira coin marking NATO summit

ANKARA
Türkiye issues commemorative 5-lira coin marking NATO summit

 

Türkiye’s mint has issued a special edition 5 lira circulation coin to commemorate the 36th NATO Leaders’ Summit, hosted in Ankara on July 7-8, making it one of the rare commemorative coins designed for everyday use.

According to information obtained from the General Directorate of Mint and Stamp Printing, the coin was produced to mark the alliance’s summit held at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital. The commemorative piece will enter general circulation and can be used in daily transactions.

The special edition is struck on the existing bimetallic 5 lira coin. Its obverse features the NATO emblem alongside the summit venue and dates, as well as a graphic depiction of the Presidential Complex, where allied leaders are gathering. The reverse retains the standard design of the circulating 5 lira coin.

An initial batch of 100,000 coins has been minted, with an additional 400,000 scheduled to be produced during the summit, bringing the planned total to 500,000 coins.

The first official meeting of NATO leaders was held in Paris in 1957. The Ankara summit marks the 36th gathering of alliance leaders and brings together heads of state and government from NATO member countries to discuss key security challenges and strategic priorities. The Ankara meeting will be the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 summit in Istanbul.

Authorities have stepped up security and transport measures ahead of the meeting. A total of 56,288 personnel will be deployed during the summit, including 48,841 police officers and 7,447 gendarmerie personnel.

Preparations have also extended to Ankara’s taxi fleet, which will greet passengers with Turkish delight, cologne and chilled water.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

    Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

  2. NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

    NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

  3. Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

    Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

  4. Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

    Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

  5. France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt

    France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks
NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit
US to lift sanctions on Türkiye, Trump says in Ankara visit

US to lift sanctions on Türkiye, Trump says in Ankara visit
Türkiye calls for bigger European role in NATO defense

Türkiye calls for bigger European role in NATO defense
Trump arrives in Ankara for NATO summit

Trump arrives in Ankara for NATO summit
Ankara next in Türkiye’s 5G smart road network

Ankara next in Türkiye’s 5G smart road network
Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye

Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye
WORLD Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

A woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco was found shot dead in Ukraine, police said Tuesday, adding that a serving intelligence officer and an accomplice had been detained on suspicion of her murder.
ECONOMY Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics forecast Tuesday a massive 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, buoyed by sustained AI-driven demand for memory chips.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿