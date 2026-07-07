Türkiye showcases culture, cuisine at NATO summit

ANKARA

Ankara has opened an international media center at the Presidential Nation’s Library for journalists covering the NATO leaders’ summit, as the capital hosts delegations from the alliance’s 32 member states.

Around 2,500 journalists are expected to follow the summit from the center, where 1,800 workspaces, 40 editing rooms and more than 100 live broadcast points have been prepared, according to Turkish officials.

The NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held in Ankara on July 7-8.

Officials said leaders and delegations would use Esenboğa, Ankara and Mürted airports during the summit.

Security measures have been tightened across the capital, while administrative leave for public employees and road closures eased traffic in parts of the city.

A total of 56,927 personnel will be on duty during the summit, including 48,841 police officers, 7,447 gendarmerie personnel and 639 cybersecurity staff, according to officials.

Members of the press and other accredited personnel are being transported to the media center by EGO buses prepared for the summit. Entry to the center includes card checks and facial image verification.

Turkish cuisine is also being presented to local and foreign journalists at the media center, with menus including regional dishes, desserts and products from different parts of the country.

The offerings include soups, olive oil dishes, cheeses, kebabs, mantı, pide, dolma, baklava, sütlaç, aşure and Turkish delight.

The Presidential Communications Directorate said exhibitions prepared for the summit had also opened at several venues in Ankara.

The exhibitions, titled “Türkiye’s Values” and “A Portrait of the Türkiye Brand in Numbers,” aim to present Türkiye’s cultural heritage, international achievements and economic and technological development.

They will be open during the summit at the Communications Directorate Exhibition Hall, the international terminal of Ankara Esenboğa Airport and Armada Shopping Center.