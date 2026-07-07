Türkiye showcases culture, cuisine at NATO summit

Türkiye showcases culture, cuisine at NATO summit

ANKARA
Türkiye showcases culture, cuisine at NATO summit

Ankara has opened an international media center at the Presidential Nation’s Library for journalists covering the NATO leaders’ summit, as the capital hosts delegations from the alliance’s 32 member states.

Around 2,500 journalists are expected to follow the summit from the center, where 1,800 workspaces, 40 editing rooms and more than 100 live broadcast points have been prepared, according to Turkish officials.

The NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held in Ankara on July 7-8.

Officials said leaders and delegations would use Esenboğa, Ankara and Mürted airports during the summit. 

Security measures have been tightened across the capital, while administrative leave for public employees and road closures eased traffic in parts of the city.

A total of 56,927 personnel will be on duty during the summit, including 48,841 police officers, 7,447 gendarmerie personnel and 639 cybersecurity staff, according to officials.

Members of the press and other accredited personnel are being transported to the media center by EGO buses prepared for the summit. Entry to the center includes card checks and facial image verification.

Turkish cuisine is also being presented to local and foreign journalists at the media center, with menus including regional dishes, desserts and products from different parts of the country.

The offerings include soups, olive oil dishes, cheeses, kebabs, mantı, pide, dolma, baklava, sütlaç, aşure and Turkish delight.

The Presidential Communications Directorate said exhibitions prepared for the summit had also opened at several venues in Ankara.

The exhibitions, titled “Türkiye’s Values” and “A Portrait of the Türkiye Brand in Numbers,” aim to present Türkiye’s cultural heritage, international achievements and economic and technological development.

They will be open during the summit at the Communications Directorate Exhibition Hall, the international terminal of Ankara Esenboğa Airport and Armada Shopping Center.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

    Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

  2. NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

    NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

  3. Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

    Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

  4. Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

    Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

  5. France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt

    France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks
NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit
US to lift sanctions on Türkiye, Trump says in Ankara visit

US to lift sanctions on Türkiye, Trump says in Ankara visit
Türkiye calls for bigger European role in NATO defense

Türkiye calls for bigger European role in NATO defense
Trump arrives in Ankara for NATO summit

Trump arrives in Ankara for NATO summit
Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye

Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye
More than a summit: NATO 3.0 and Türkiye’s vision for global peace

More than a summit: NATO 3.0 and Türkiye’s vision for global peace
WORLD Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

A woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco was found shot dead in Ukraine, police said Tuesday, adding that a serving intelligence officer and an accomplice had been detained on suspicion of her murder.
ECONOMY Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics forecast Tuesday a massive 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, buoyed by sustained AI-driven demand for memory chips.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿