European automakers urge EU to protect Türkiye investments under ‘Made in EU’ rules

European automakers urge EU to protect Türkiye investments under ‘Made in EU’ rules

ISTANBUL

European automakers have called on the EU to ensure that planned “Made in EU” rules under the Industrial Accelerator Act do not undermine existing investments by European manufacturers in Türkiye and Morocco.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), in a position paper on the proposed act, said it supports efforts to strengthen Europe’s industrial base and reduce dependence on third countries in strategic sectors.

However, it warned that the proposal, in its current form, risks disrupting established value chains and stranding investments made under the existing regulatory framework.

ACEA said a preference for production within the EU’s 27 member states is legitimate, but it should be introduced gradually and include targeted exemptions.

“The Industrial Accelerator Act’s full policy toolkit should take into account ACEA members’ existing operations in the EU’s closely integrated neighborhood of Türkiye and Morocco,” the association said, adding that investments made in good faith should not be rendered obsolete.

The group also urged that European content be calculated at the level of the completed vehicle rather than individual components, noting that research and development, advanced engineering and skilled labor also create significant value.

ACEA further called for the UK to be treated as an equal partner within the “Made in EU” framework, citing the deep integration of Europe’s automotive supply chains.

It said the planned act should be backed by effective incentives, realistic localization timelines and simpler reporting rules to avoid increasing production costs without improving the appeal of manufacturing in Europe.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

    Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

  2. NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

    NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

  3. Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

    Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

  4. Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

    Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

  5. France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt

    France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt
Recommended
Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom
Toyota to invest $3.6 billion in Texas

Toyota to invest $3.6 billion in Texas
Foreign investments rebound but recovery uneven: UN

Foreign investments rebound but recovery uneven: UN
SunExpress targets 4 million passengers in July-August

SunExpress targets 4 million passengers in July-August
CVC agrees to sell D-Marin to InfraVia Capital Partners

CVC agrees to sell D-Marin to InfraVia Capital Partners
Türkiye’s ports handle nearly 47 million tons of cargo in June

Türkiye’s ports handle nearly 47 million tons of cargo in June
Istanbul retains strategic role in regional logistics

Istanbul retains strategic role in regional logistics
WORLD Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

A woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco was found shot dead in Ukraine, police said Tuesday, adding that a serving intelligence officer and an accomplice had been detained on suspicion of her murder.
ECONOMY Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics forecast Tuesday a massive 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, buoyed by sustained AI-driven demand for memory chips.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿