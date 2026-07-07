ASELSAN expands cooperation with NATO

ANKARA

Turkish defense company ASELSAN has said its cooperation with NATO has expanded from procurement projects to a broader partnership covering air defense, communications, identification systems and standardization work.

In a statement on July 6, ASELSAN said its cooperation with the alliance began in the 1990s with the production of electronic components for Stinger air defense missiles.

The company said cooperation has since widened to include submarine communication station modernization, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems and air defense concept studies.

ASELSAN said it has provided solutions in tenders by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency and the NATO Communications and Information Agency.

The company said its first communications contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency marked an important step for Turkish defense technologies in international competition.

ASELSAN also said it had recently signed a framework agreement for its IDENTIA 4000I Portable IFF Interrogator after winning a NATO-related tender.

Deliveries to NATO countries are expected to begin in the coming months, the company said, adding that the agreement could support future IFF needs of alliance members.

ASELSAN said it was also among five companies selected by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency for NATO’s Modular Ground-Based Air Defense Concept Stage.

Under the project, the company will work alongside Airbus, Lockheed Martin UK, Raytheon and Thales LAS on long-term studies related to NATO’s air defense architecture.

ASELSAN said it has also taken part in more than 50 NATO working groups over the past three years.

The company participated in the NATO CWIX 2025 exercise with its air command-and-control systems and completed interoperability tests with allied systems, according to the statement.

ASELSAN said its KOCATEPE 100 product also passed Federated Mission Networking Spiral 4 compliance, while the company has taken part in REPMUS exercises focusing on maritime operational capabilities.

The company’s activities in NATO member countries have also expanded through export deals, including a $410 million contract in Poland.

ASELSAN, which has subsidiaries in Poland and Romania, said it had signed major export contracts in recent years in electronic warfare, radar and communications.

The statement said cooperation with NATO was expected to grow in communications, command and control, counter-drone technologies, air defense components and UAV payloads.

ASELSAN technologies are also being used in security measures for the NATO summit in Ankara, according to the company.

The ROADGUARD system, deployed at key points in the capital, uses AI-supported sensors for license plate identification and facial recognition of people inside moving vehicles, the company said.