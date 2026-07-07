Protected Angora rabbits receive special care in Ankara

Protected Angora rabbits receive special care in Ankara

ANKARA
Protected Angora rabbits receive special care in Ankara

Endemic Angora rabbits, a breed native to Ankara that later spread around the world, are being bred under protection at the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality’s Atatürk Children’s and Wildlife Park.


The park, located within the Atatürk Forest Farm and home to a variety of animals including monkeys, rabbits, red deer and flamingos, has a dedicated enclosure for Angora rabbits.

Visitors can observe the rabbits up close, with the animals attracting particular interest from children.

Known for their long, soft coats, Angora rabbits are considered one of the world’s oldest domesticated rabbit breeds.

Veterinarian İbrahim Duman, who works for the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality’s Veterinary Services Department, said the breeding and conservation program has successfully increased the population.

“Angora rabbits are also known as Ankara rabbits. Their gestation period lasts between 28 and 33 days. After mating, the young remain with their mother for about a month before birth takes place. They reproduce in large numbers. We started with two females and one male and have carried out extensive breeding efforts,” Duman said.

He noted that caring for the rabbits required time to determine their nutritional needs, including the appropriate balance of vitamins and minerals.


“Once we established the right care and feeding conditions, the number of Angora rabbits began to increase. We have now expanded the population from three rabbits to nearly 50,” he said.

Duman said the breed’s defining characteristic is its wool, which is highly valued by the textile industry.

“China is currently the world leader in Angora wool production, while several European countries also continue breeding the rabbits. Their wool is very valuable and is widely used for thermal insulation in clothing. Under suitable conditions, the rabbits are sheared with electric clippers and the wool is used in manufacturing,” he said.

He added that Angora rabbits have existed since ancient times and that some individuals display albino characteristics with their distinctive white coats.

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