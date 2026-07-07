Uncontrolled tourism threatens ancient Giant Cauldrons

MANİSA

The Giant Cauldrons, a series of natural rock pools in the Tabak Stream canyon in the western province of Manisa, are facing growing environmental damage as uncontrolled tourism and littering threaten one of the region’s most significant natural heritage sites.

Formed over thousands of years by water erosion, the rock formations are located near the ancient city of Sardes, the capital of the Lydian Kingdom, within the UNESCO Global Geopark network. According to local legend, the pools were once used by Lydian kings and the mythical Phrygian King Midas for bathing.

Despite their geological and historical significance, the site has become increasingly vulnerable to environmental degradation due to a lack of visitor infrastructure.

The area attracts thousands of visitors each year, but there are no designated walking trails or viewing platforms. As a result, tourists roam freely across the landscape, leaving behind plastic bottles, food packaging and other waste that has accumulated around the rock pools.

Authorities and local residents are also concerned about visitor safety.

Although swimming in the pools is prohibited, many visitors ignore the ban and enter the water. Slippery rocks, strong currents and deep pools have led to numerous accidents, with several people narrowly escaping drowning after falling into the water.

Nature enthusiasts and local residents are calling for urgent measures to protect the site, including environmentally sensitive walking paths, waste disposal facilities and clearer warning signs about the dangers of entering the water.

Atakan Oğuz, the head of Çamurhamamı neighborhood, said the area deserves greater protection and tourism investment.

“The Giant Cauldrons are believed to be the place where King Midas, known in legend as ‘Midas with Donkey Ears,’ bathed. We also know that Lydian kings used this place. It is part of the UNESCO heritage area. We are working with local authorities, municipalities and government ministries to promote the site for tourism,” Oğuz said.

“If visitor facilities and wooden walkways are built, people will be able to explore the area safely, while the risk of drowning can also be reduced,” he added.

Oğuz also warned that visitors frequently slip on the rocks and that illegal picnics in the nearby forest increase the risk of wildfires.

“Swimming here is prohibited, but people continue to enter the water. There have been many drowning incidents because the rocks are slippery. A managed facility with supervision would help prevent accidents and reduce the wildfire risk. This place is more valuable than many tourist destinations, but it has been neglected because it has not been properly developed,” he said.