Trump arrives in Ankara for NATO summit

ANKARA

President Donald Trump is greeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, upon arriving for the NATO summit in Ankara, July 7, 2026. (AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara on July 7 to attend the NATO leaders’ summit and hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump’s plane landed in the capital as the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government opened with a defense industry forum at ATO Congresium.

Erdoğan welcomed Trump in Ankara ahead of a ceremony and bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

The Erdoğan-Trump meeting is expected to focus on bilateral ties and issues on the NATO agenda.

The July 7-8 summit brings together leaders from NATO’s 32 member states, with defense spending, military capabilities and support for Ukraine among the main issues.

On Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to attend the official NATO welcome ceremony, take part in the family photo and join the leaders’ working session.

He is also expected to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa later in the day.

Trump is expected to hold a press conference before leaving Ankara on July 8.