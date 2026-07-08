Fidan attends NATO ministerial meetings in Ankara

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended several ministerial meetings held as part of the NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan took part in the NATO Istanbul Cooperation Initiative foreign ministers’ meeting and the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform, NSosyal.

The meetings were held under the framework of the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government, hosted by Türkiye in the capital.

Fidan also attended a restricted-format meeting on current security issues, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Foreign ministers from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Poland also took part in the meeting, along with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

The Ankara summit, held on July 7-8, is the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye after the 2004 Istanbul summit.

The summit has brought together leaders from NATO’s 32 member states, partners from the Asia-Pacific region and invited guests, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The gathering is expected to focus on alliance unity, defense capabilities, support for Ukraine and regional security.