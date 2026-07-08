Macron goes for signature morning run at Seğmenler Park

ANKARA

French President Emmanuel Macron went for an early morning run in Ankara’s Seğmenler Park on July 8, following weeks of public debate over the route of his planned jog.

Macron, who is in the Turkish capital for the NATO Leaders’ Summit, began his morning exercise along İran Avenue before continuing toward Seğmenler Park with an accompanying group. Tight security measures were implemented throughout the route, with police securing surrounding streets and the park temporarily closed to the public during the French leader’s run.

After completing his jog, Macron left the area to attend the summit’s official program, as NATO leaders gathered for one of the alliance’s most closely watched meetings in recent years.

The French president has become known for maintaining his jogging routine during official overseas visits, having previously gone for highly publicized runs in cities including Nairobi, Yerevan and Cairo, accompanied by extensive security arrangements.

Macron’s run came as Ankara showcased the results of weeks of preparations for the NATO summit, which has brought together leaders from the alliance’s 32 member states, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Authorities undertook a broad campaign to enhance the city’s appearance and infrastructure ahead of the high-profile event.

Preparations included renovations at a military airport, upgrades to major roads, landscaping and environmental improvements along key routes used by summit delegations, as well as heightened security across the capital. Municipal teams repaired potholes, leveled manhole covers and carried out extensive maintenance works in central districts.

In a coordinated effort to project a welcoming image to visiting delegations, the Turkish Taxi Drivers’ Federation has also urged drivers to wear grey trousers and white shirts, while offering cologne and Turkish delight to passengers throughout the summit. Mounted police units have also been deployed as part of the extensive security operation surrounding the gathering.