Demostrators take to Bodrum beach amid surge in private beach fees

MUĞLA

Demonstrators carrying towels marched onto a public beach in the southwestern resort town of Gümüşlük as debates over rising private beach fees and public access to Türkiye’s coastline intensified during the peak summer season.

The protest came as prices at some of the country’s most popular seaside destinations climbed sharply, with entry fees at private beach clubs ranging from 750 Turkish Liras ($16) to as much as 20,000 liras ($425) per person, fueling renewed calls to preserve free public access to the coast.

The “Bring Your Towel” demonstration took place in Gümüşlük, a neighborhood in the resort district of Bodrum in Muğla Province, where residents gathered to draw attention to the constitutional principle that Türkiye’s coastlines are intended for public use. The event followed a series of protests launched last week under the slogan, “The Beaches Belong to the People and Will Remain So.”

Responding to a call by the Gümüşlük Forum civic initiative on social media, participants marched to Gümüşlük Public Beach carrying towels, banners and placards.

Accompanied by whistles, applause and chants, demonstrators argued that the widespread occupation of beaches by rows of sunbeds and umbrellas operated by private businesses was making it increasingly difficult for the public to access the shoreline.

Upon reaching the beach, protesters spread their towels across the sand, saying they were exercising their constitutional right to use public coastal areas. Some entered the sea while others remained on the beach, forming a long human chain.

Participants called on authorities to strengthen inspections, limit the expansion of commercial sunbed and umbrella areas and better protect public beaches. They emphasized that the Turkish Constitution safeguards coastlines for public benefit and urged stricter enforcement of existing regulations.

The demonstration comes amid growing public debate over the cost of beach tourism in Türkiye. According to a survey by the daily Hürriyet, private beach prices have increased by roughly 20 to 30 percent compared with last year, while some venues have reportedly doubled their rates. Several businesses have replaced fixed entrance fees with minimum spending requirements instead.

Bodrum remains among the country’s most expensive destinations, with some luxury beach clubs charging up to 230 euros per person, while more affordable venues start at around 750 lira. In nearby Çeşme, many establishments require customers to spend between 2,000 and 4,000 lira, even where no entrance fee is charged. Similar pricing structures have also been reported in Marmaris, Fethiye, Cunda and beach destinations near Istanbul.