Authorities eye lower bread prices with large-scale bakeries

Authorities eye lower bread prices with large-scale bakeries

ANKARA
Authorities eye lower bread prices with large-scale bakeries

Türkiye is preparing new regulations to expand large-scale industrial bakeries as part of an effort to make bread, one of the country’s staple foods, more affordable for consumers.

The Trade Ministry announced that it is working on measures to support bakeries capable of mass production, aiming to increase efficiency and help keep retail bread prices under control amid persistent cost pressures.

The planned regulations are intended to facilitate the establishment and operation of large-capacity bakeries that can produce bread on an industrial scale, allowing a greater volume of loaves to reach the market at lower prices.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to keep the prices of essential food products within reach for households.

Bread plays a central role in the Turkish diet. According to World Bank data, Türkiye ranks first in the world for annual per capita bread consumption, with the average person consuming 199.6 kilograms each year.

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