Trump says Iran ceasefire 'over' after fresh strikes

Trump says Iran ceasefire 'over' after fresh strikes

ANKARA
Trump says Iran ceasefire over after fresh strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump on July 8 said he believes the ceasefire with Iran is over and that while negotiations can continue, they are a "waste of time."

"It's a very interesting question to me. I think it's over," Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Türkiye's capital, Ankara when asked whether the MoU is dead.

"I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum," he added.

Oil prices jumped five percent after Trump's remarks.

Trump said he would speak to businessman-turned-negotiator Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have been dealing with the Iranians, but insisted it was up to Tehran to return to the table.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them. They're liars."

Trump also said that he does not want to do trade with Spain, calling it "a terrible partner" in NATO.

"We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore. By the way, I'd like you to cut it up.

"Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump said.

Trump also ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade with Spain immediately.

"Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits… I don't want to do any more trade with them. All right, take it immediately," he said.

Trump reiterated that he is "not happy" with NATO over insufficient support during the war with Iran.

"I'm not happy with NATO because of what they did with Greenland, and I'm not happy with NATO because of the fact that they didn't want to help us with the number one state sponsor of terror, that's Iran. They were unwilling to help us."

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