NATO's Rutte says the US strikes on Iran 'absolutely necessary'

NATO's Rutte says the US strikes on Iran 'absolutely necessary'

ANKARA
NATOs Rutte says the US strikes on Iran absolutely necessary

The overnight strikes on Iran by U.S. forces were "absolutely necessary", NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Wednesday as the alliance began a key summit in Ankara.

"I think it was absolutely necessary because when you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire — we see what happened yesterday with ships being attacked — I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react," he told journalists.

He also said that Washington remains completely committed to NATO, despite concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to protect allies.

"There is complete commitment of the United States to NATO.. But hey, there's also an expectation.. that the Europeans and the Canadians will equalise their spending with the United States.. Which I think.. is completely fair," he told journalists.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal
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