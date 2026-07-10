Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus sign MoU for gas pipeline project

NICOSIA

Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus on July 10 signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a natural gas pipeline project linking the two countries, marking a major step toward strengthening the Turkish Cypriot administration’s long-term energy security.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Speaking at a joint press conference before the signing ceremony, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel described the project as a historic turning point for the Turkish Cypriot administration’s energy future.

“This memorandum of understanding is the first step in a strategic vision that will shape the next 100 years of Turkish Cyprus,” Üstel said.

He said the arrival of natural gas will significantly reduce electricity generation costs, strengthen energy supply security and deliver substantial economic benefits.

According to Üstel, lower energy costs will enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector, provide the tourism industry with a stronger infrastructure and accelerate the transition to cleaner energy sources.

The planned pipeline will extend approximately 97 kilometers from the southern Turkish district of Alanya to the northern part of the ethnically divided island.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar earlier said the engineering phase is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“Our goal is to complete the engineering work within this year,” Bayraktar said. “After that, we aim to commission the project in 2028.”

Beyond meeting the domestic energy needs of Turkish Cyprus, the pipeline is also envisioned as part of a broader regional energy strategy, potentially enabling future natural gas discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean to be transported to European markets via Türkiye.