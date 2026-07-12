US-Canada bridge threatened by Trump to open July 27

US-Canada bridge threatened by Trump to open July 27

OTTAWA
US-Canada bridge threatened by Trump to open July 27

A long-awaited new bridge between Canada and the United States, threatened by President Donald Trump earlier this year, will open for public use in late July.


“Today, Canada and Michigan have agreed to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge on July 27, with the support of the United States Government,” Canada’s Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement, adding the bridge “ will be a vital economic link between Canada and the U.S., generating billions of dollars in economic activity for decades to come.”

The CAN$6.4 billion ($4.5 billion) bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, has been under construction since 2018.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month the bridge’s inauguration had been delayed indefinitely at the request of the United States due to “technical issues.”

In February, Trump threatened to fully block the bridge, insisting that the United States had been treated unfairly in its construction and that it should be “at least half,” U.S.-owned.

Trump on July 11 congratulated and thanked the Canadian government.

“I was able to cut a MUCH BETTER DEAL for America, and by so doing, will be allowing the new and spectacular Gordie Howe International Bridge, spanning Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, to open on July 27th, as scheduled,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“The original deal made was unacceptable to me! The new deal is great, and fair.”

According to a fact sheet issued by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the bridge was financed entirely by Canada and will be jointly owned by Canada and the U.S. state of Michigan.

It is named after late Canadian-born National Hockey League great and Detroit Red Wings star Gordie Howe, in what was meant to be a symbol of unity between Canada and the United States.

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