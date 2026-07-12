India says 10 rescued, one missing after vessel attacked off Oman

NEW DELHI

India said on July 12 that 11 of its nationals were on a vessel that was struck in waters east of Oman as Iran and the United States traded fresh fire.

"Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while one Indian national is reportedly missing," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Search-and-rescue operations were underway after the commercial vessel, GFS Galaxy, was attacked off the coast of Oman early on July 12, the ministry statement said.

U.S. Central Command said the vessel had been disabled by fire and damage to its engine room, accusing Tehran of attacking the ship.

British maritime agency UKMTO said the crew had abandoned the vessel and were on a lifeboat, adding that the incident occurred around 17 kilometers east of Oman.

The attack came as Tehran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 and launched missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for new U.S. strikes.

The Indian foreign ministry said the attacks on commercial shipping in the region were "deeply worrisome".

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," it said.

"... free and unimpeded navigation... through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."

The fresh tensions threatened an interim agreement aimed at ending the Middle East war that began on Feb. 28 with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, including one that killed former supreme leader Ali Khamenei.