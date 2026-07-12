German far-right unveils anti-migrant policies for state government

German far-right unveils anti-migrant policies for state government

MAGDEBURG
German far-right unveils anti-migrant policies for state government

Germany's far-right AfD party on July 11 unveiled a manifesto for its first 100 days in office if it wins control of an eastern region, pledging to immediately expel all undocumented immigrants.

The Alternative for Germany has a lead of nearly 20 points over the mainstream conservatives in opinion polls in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, which votes for its government in September.

In an address to delegates in the city of Magdeburg, AfD candidate Ulrich Siegmund set out the first 10 measures he promised to implement once in office, following the September 6 vote.

The 35-year-old said he would expel all irregular migrants from the state "from the very first minute."

"We will use all available leeway, including detention pending deportation, to send back as many as possible," and oblige asylum seekers to carry out community service or risk having their benefits cut, he said.

If the anti-immigration, pro-Russia and pro-Donald Trump AfD wins, it would be the first far-right party to govern a German federal region since the end of World War II.

It has surged in popularity in recent years of economic turbulence, in line with far-right parties elsewhere in Europe.

Siegmund said the party would defend a traditional family model, made up of "a man, a woman and children from that couple."

He vowed to ban the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag in schools and ensure instead that the national flag be flown in public establishments.

In the longer term, he aimed to change history curriculums in schools, which he said were too focused on Germany's Nazi-era guilt.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

    Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

    Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

  3. US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

    US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

  4. Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

    Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

  5. Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy

    Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy
Recommended
Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament
EU, UK hit Russia with joint sanctions over cyber attacks

EU, UK hit Russia with joint sanctions over cyber attacks
Over 2,700 may have died due to England heat waves: researchers

Over 2,700 may have died due to England heat waves: researchers
Iran deal in ‘crisis’ as Trump says US to control Hormuz

Iran deal in ‘crisis’ as Trump says US to control Hormuz
Ukraine drone strikes kill four, wound seven in Russia: officials

Ukraine drone strikes kill four, wound seven in Russia: officials
Ukraine allies to gather in Paris to step up pressure on Russia

Ukraine allies to gather in Paris to step up pressure on Russia
US strikes Iran as Gulf states targeted in flareup over Hormuz

US strikes Iran as Gulf states targeted in flareup over Hormuz
WORLD Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel will hold national elections on Oct. 27, the last date allowed by law, its parliament said on July 12, with the vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership since the Gaza war erupted.
ECONOMY US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

Türkiye’s Diyarbakır Basin has the potential to pump up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 25 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, according to Malone Mitchell, chairman of the U.S.-based energy firm TransAtlantic Petroleum.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez climbed to a career-high No. 48 in the WTA singles rankings announced on July 13, becoming the highest-ranked woman from Türkiye in history.
﻿