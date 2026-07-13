Turkish shipyards eye new orders after NATO summit

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s maritime sector expects the NATO summit in Ankara to create new opportunities for shipyards, defense suppliers and maintenance firms, particularly in naval construction and maritime security.

The assessment came from the Chamber of Shipping for Istanbul and the Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea regions, or İMEAK, which reviewed the summit’s outcomes from the perspective of the maritime industry.

The chamber said the summit’s main impact for the sector was expected to come not from direct commercial shipping decisions, but from defense industry, maritime security and shipbuilding.

“NATO countries’ decision to increase defense spending is expected to affect the modernization of naval forces, and new orders may be received in the coming years for frigates, corvettes, minehunters and logistics support ships,” the assessment said.

The chamber said the summit also showed a willingness to increase defense production capacity across the alliance.

It said this could create opportunities not only in weapons production, but also across a wider supply chain, including naval electronics, machinery, equipment and cable systems.

Türkiye’s maritime supplier industry could benefit from this process, while exports by equipment producers may increase, the chamber said.

It also pointed to possible gains in services, including joint maintenance work within NATO, modernization projects and shared logistics support.

Such areas could support Türkiye’s maintenance and repair sector and create new business opportunities for companies offering ship supply and technical services, it said.

The chamber also cited possible openings in port security and maritime surveillance systems.

The assessment came as a ceremony was held at Romania’s Constanta Port for the entry into service of the Contraamiral Roman corvette, built by Istanbul Shipyard Command under the main contractorship of ASFAT, a company affiliated with Türkiye’s Defense Ministry.