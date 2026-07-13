Van hosts 10th stop of Türkiye Culture Route Festival

VAN

The Türkiye Culture Route Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, has officially begun in the eastern province of Van, marking the 10th destination of this year’s nationwide festival series.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Van Museum, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Nadir Alpaslan said it was a privilege to launch the festival in a city that reflects nearly 7,000 years of cultural heritage and the legacy of numerous civilizations.

Alpaslan said the festival, first launched in 2021 in a single city, has expanded to seven regions and 26 provinces, evolving into an internationally recognized cultural and arts brand.

He said the events have helped increase the profile of host cities, promote cultural heritage and make arts and culture more accessible to the public while generating economic activity for local businesses, hotels and restaurants through tourism.

Describing Van as one of Türkiye’s most distinctive destinations with its natural beauty, cultural richness, artistic heritage and unique gastronomy, Alpaslan said the festival reflects a vision of tourism centered on culture and authentic experiences rather than sightseeing alone.

He added that this year’s edition, which began in Şanlıurfa on April 25 and will conclude in Adana on Nov. 15, spans 234 days, making it one of the world’s longest-running cultural festival programs.

Addressing reporters after the ceremony, Alpaslan also referred to the government’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, saying improved security conditions have created a more favorable environment for economic activity as well as cultural, tourism and artistic events.

“An environment free from terrorism is extremely valuable both for our region and for the development of culture, tourism and the arts,” he said.

Van Governor Ozan Balcı said restoration projects and archaeological excavations across the province are helping revive its cultural heritage. He added that the festival brings energy and vitality to the city while contributing to the growth of cultural tourism.

Selim Terzi, director general of Living Heritage and Cultural Activities and general director of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival, said this year’s program includes concerts, exhibitions, talks, workshops, traditional arts and gastronomy events designed to appeal to visitors of all ages.

Following the ceremony, participants toured the museum’s “Ottoman Sacred Relics and Living Heritage: Van” exhibitions and viewed a newly completed scale model of the historic Old Van City.

The third edition of the festival in Van runs through July 19, featuring concerts, exhibitions, theater performances, discussions and children’s activities in the city.