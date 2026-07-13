Bandırma Ferry makes overland journey to Atatürk’s landing site

Bandırma Ferry makes overland journey to Atatürk’s landing site

SAMSUN
Bandırma Ferry makes overland journey to Atatürk’s landing site

 

The Bandırma Ferry, one of the most enduring symbols of the founding journey of modern Türkiye, completed its overland relocation to a new site on July 12, drawing crowds of residents who gathered along the route to witness the rare operation.

As part of the Open-Air Independence Square Museum Project, the historic vessel is being transported approximately 3.5 kilometers from its current home in Doğupark to Tütün Pier, the very spot where modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk first stepped onto soil after arriving in the northern province of Samsun on May 19, 1919.

That landing is widely regarded as the opening chapter of the Turkish War of Independence, a struggle that ultimately culminated in the proclamation of the republic in 1923.

In recognition of the date’s historic significance, the authorities later dedicated May 19 to the nation’s youth and it is now commemorated annually as the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

The relocation operation began in the early hours of the morning under tight security measures.

Equipped with specialized transport systems, the ferry was carefully moved over land along the city’s coastal route.

A police escort accompanied the museum ship throughout the journey, while hundreds of onlookers waving Turkish flags lined the streets to witness the unprecedented spectacle.

Many spectators described the relocation as a once-in-a-lifetime event, saying they had never seen anything like it before and were delighted to witness a historic landmark being returned to its original setting.

Once the relocation is complete, the surrounding 60-decare site will be transformed into an open-air museum dedicated to the War of Independence, offering visitors a comprehensive historical experience.

The Bandırma Ferry, which previously served as a museum ship in Doğupark, welcomed approximately 500,000 visitors each year.

Samsun Mayor Halit Doğan said, despite the strong visitor numbers, many tourists leave Samsun without spending time in the city center.

“Our goal is to restore the city center as a major attraction while reuniting this historic symbol with the place where its journey into history truly began,” he said.

Doğan said work is ongoing on the Open-Air Independence Square Museum Project, designed to reflect Samsun’s unique place in Turkish history.

Atatürk’s arrival in Samsun marked a decisive break from occupation-era paralysis and ignited a nationwide resistance movement that would ultimately lead to the establishment of the republic in 1923.

It laid the strategic groundwork for mobilizing local armed groups, unifying political leadership and transforming a fragmented defense effort into a coordinated struggle.

The Bandırma Ferry, a modest steamship of its time, has since become an enduring symbol of resolve, sovereignty and national rebirth.

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