Türkiye sends 30 tons of aid to quake-hit Venezuela

ISTANBUL

Thirty tons of humanitarian aid sent from Türkiye aboard two military cargo aircraft has arrived in Venezuela following the deadly earthquakes that struck the country.

The shipment was received at Simón Bolívar International Airport by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Venezuela Aydan Karamanoğlu and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Karamanoğlu said Turkish institutions had made “great efforts” after the earthquakes and praised the work of Turkish search and rescue teams deployed in the country for two weeks.

“Venezuelan authorities and the Venezuelan people speak highly of our teams’ work. This appreciation has also been reflected in the local media,” he said.

He thanked personnel from the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), and the Turkish Red Crescent.

Karamanoğlu recalled that Venezuela had sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye after the Feb. 6, 2023 Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes.

“They demonstrated great courage and dedication by standing alongside our people,” he said.

The two aircraft that arrived to bring Turkish teams back also delivered around 30 tons of aid to Venezuela, he added.

The shipment included 275 large tents supplied by AFAD, equipment for temporary tent camps and nearly seven tons of medical supplies and medicine.

Karamanoğlu said Türkiye had previously provided assistance through AFAD, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, or TİKA, and the Turkish Red Crescent.

“We will continue our assistance, and Türkiye will remain by the side of the friendly people of Venezuela,” he said.

Gil thanked Türkiye for its solidarity, saying Ankara was among the first countries to extend support after the disaster.

He said Venezuela was grateful to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish government, the Turkish people, Karamanoğlu and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“We cannot find words to express our gratitude,” Gil said, referring to the Turkish teams involved in search and rescue work.

He said Venezuela was now moving toward the reconstruction phase.

The ceremony was also attended by Brig. Gen. Mehmet Bahtiyar, commander of the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, and officials from AFAD and UMKE.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Venezuela was struck by two earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24.