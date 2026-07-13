Türkiye sends 30 tons of aid to quake-hit Venezuela

Türkiye sends 30 tons of aid to quake-hit Venezuela

ISTANBUL
Türkiye sends 30 tons of aid to quake-hit Venezuela

Thirty tons of humanitarian aid sent from Türkiye aboard two military cargo aircraft has arrived in Venezuela following the deadly earthquakes that struck the country.

The shipment was received at Simón Bolívar International Airport by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Venezuela Aydan Karamanoğlu and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Karamanoğlu said Turkish institutions had made “great efforts” after the earthquakes and praised the work of Turkish search and rescue teams deployed in the country for two weeks.

“Venezuelan authorities and the Venezuelan people speak highly of our teams’ work. This appreciation has also been reflected in the local media,” he said.

He thanked personnel from the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), and the Turkish Red Crescent.

Karamanoğlu recalled that Venezuela had sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye after the Feb. 6, 2023 Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes.

“They demonstrated great courage and dedication by standing alongside our people,” he said.

The two aircraft that arrived to bring Turkish teams back also delivered around 30 tons of aid to Venezuela, he added.

The shipment included 275 large tents supplied by AFAD, equipment for temporary tent camps and nearly seven tons of medical supplies and medicine.

Karamanoğlu said Türkiye had previously provided assistance through AFAD, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, or TİKA, and the Turkish Red Crescent.

“We will continue our assistance, and Türkiye will remain by the side of the friendly people of Venezuela,” he said.

Gil thanked Türkiye for its solidarity, saying Ankara was among the first countries to extend support after the disaster.

He said Venezuela was grateful to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish government, the Turkish people, Karamanoğlu and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“We cannot find words to express our gratitude,” Gil said, referring to the Turkish teams involved in search and rescue work.

He said Venezuela was now moving toward the reconstruction phase.

The ceremony was also attended by Brig. Gen. Mehmet Bahtiyar, commander of the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, and officials from AFAD and UMKE.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Venezuela was struck by two earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

    Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

    Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

  3. US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

    US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

  4. Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

    Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

  5. Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy

    Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy
Recommended
Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment
Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation
US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’
Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy

Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy
Türkiye, Egypt sign letter of intent on defense ties

Türkiye, Egypt sign letter of intent on defense ties
Cabinet to review NATO summit, F-35 file

Cabinet to review NATO summit, F-35 file
Türkiye welcomes first session of Syria’s new parliament

Türkiye welcomes first session of Syria’s new parliament
WORLD Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel will hold national elections on Oct. 27, the last date allowed by law, its parliament said on July 12, with the vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership since the Gaza war erupted.
ECONOMY US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

Türkiye’s Diyarbakır Basin has the potential to pump up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 25 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, according to Malone Mitchell, chairman of the U.S.-based energy firm TransAtlantic Petroleum.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez climbed to a career-high No. 48 in the WTA singles rankings announced on July 13, becoming the highest-ranked woman from Türkiye in history.
﻿