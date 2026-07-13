Cabinet to review NATO summit, F-35 file

ANKARA

The cabinet is expected to convene under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex on July 13 to discuss key domestic and foreign policy issues, including the results of the NATO summit hosted by Türkiye.

The July 7-8 NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye’s position within the alliance and Erdoğan’s bilateral meetings with world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to be among the main items on the agenda.

The cabinet is also expected to review the F-35 file and CAATSA sanctions, following Trump’s recent remarks in Ankara on defense ties between Türkiye and the United States.

Tensions between the United States and Iran are also expected to be discussed, including efforts to return the sides to negotiations, secure a ceasefire and advance Türkiye’s diplomatic contacts for lasting peace.

The government’s “Terror-free Türkiye” process is another item on the agenda.

Officials are expected to assess the latest stage in the process, including security units’ field reports, steps linked to the PKK’s disarmament and the content of a legal regulation expected to be submitted to parliament.

Preparations for nationwide commemorations marking the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt are also expected to be reviewed under the coordination of the Communications Directorate.

The cabinet is also expected to discuss the fight against inflation, price stability and the impact of global developments on Türkiye’s economy.

Erdoğan is expected to address the nation after the meeting.

Separately, on July 12, Erdoğan issued a condolence message for former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died at the age of 74.

In a post on NSosyal, Erdoğan said he had learned of the death of the former emir, whom he described as a valued friend, with deep sorrow.

Erdoğan said Sheikh Hamad had made major contributions to bringing Türkiye-Qatar ties in politics, trade, defense, social affairs and culture to their current level.

He offered condolences to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the former emir’s family, the Qatari people and the Islamic world.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also issued messages of condolence.