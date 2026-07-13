Türkiye welcomes first session of Syria’s new parliament

Türkiye welcomes first session of Syria’s new parliament

ANKARA
Türkiye welcomes first session of Syria’s new parliament

 

Türkiye has welcomed the first session of Syria’s People’s Assembly, describing it as an important step in the country’s political transition.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the convening of the assembly was significant for advancing the political process in line with the legitimate rights and expectations of the Syrian people and for establishing popular sovereignty.

The ministry said it believed the assembly, which brings together different segments of Syrian society, would contribute to efforts to build stability, security and prosperity through an inclusive system of governance.

It also voiced confidence that the assembly would effectively carry out its legislative responsibilities in shaping Syria’s future.

“We will continue to support the Syrian people in their efforts to build a prosperous future on the basis of Syria’s territorial integrity and unity,” the ministry said.

The assembly held its first session on Sunday, marking the launch of Syria’s first legislature since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024.

Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa attended the session, where lawmakers took the constitutional oath.

The 210-seat assembly consists of 140 members chosen through electoral bodies across Syria’s provinces and 70 members appointed by al-Sharaa under the country’s temporary electoral system.

The session came days after Sharaa issued a decree finalizing the full composition of the assembly.

The assembly is expected to serve for a transitional period while Syria works to rebuild state institutions and prepare future political arrangements.

The launch of the new legislature is viewed by Ankara as part of efforts to consolidate stability in Syria after years of conflict and the fall of the Assad regime.

Parliament,

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