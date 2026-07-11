S-400 transfer option resurfaces as Ankara seeks US sanctions relief

S-400 transfer option resurfaces as Ankara seeks US sanctions relief

ANKARA
S-400 transfer option resurfaces as Ankara seeks US sanctions relief

Reports that Türkiye may transfer its Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to a third country have returned the issue to the center of discussions on U.S. sanctions and Ankara’s possible return to the F-35 program.

Turkish media reports said the systems could be sold to an unnamed Gulf country as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the sanctions imposed by Washington over the purchase.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have been cited among possible destinations, though no official confirmation has been made.

Türkiye signed a deal with Russia in 2017 to acquire the S-400 system after its request for U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems did not produce a result. The first components were delivered in 2019.

Washington later removed Türkiye from the F-35 fighter jet program, citing concerns that the Russian-made system could compromise the security of the aircraft.

The United States also imposed CAATSA sanctions on Türkiye in 2020 over the S-400 purchase.

The future of the systems has returned to the agenda after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a more positive approach on Türkiye’s request to acquire F-35 fighter jets and said sanctions could be lifted.

Diplomatic sources cited in Turkish media said a permanent solution would require the S-400 systems to be taken out of Türkiye, as the relevant U.S. legislation links sanctions and F-35 restrictions to Ankara’s possession of the system.

The reports have also drawn attention to end-user provisions in Türkiye’s agreement with Russia, which could require Moscow’s consent for any transfer.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov avoided commenting on details but said Moscow was in contact with Ankara on the issue.

“The only thing I can say on this issue is that it is a very sensitive matter,” Peskov said.

“We have had contacts with the Turkish side on this issue and will continue these contacts.”

Several options for the S-400s have been discussed in the past, including returning the systems to Russia, deploying them in Turkish Cyprus or transferring them to another country.

The Gulf option has gained attention amid renewed regional demand for air defense systems following recent tensions with Iran.

Reports said the UAE has been reviewing its air defense needs after Iranian attacks targeted U.S. bases in the Gulf.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Moscow on June 16-17, weeks before the NATO summit in Ankara, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

s400, US,

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