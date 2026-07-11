Erdoğan hosts Lebanese, Liberian leaders in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in Istanbul on Friday, discussing bilateral ties and regional issues.

Erdoğan hosted Salam for a working dinner at Vahdettin Mansion after welcoming him with an official ceremony.

The two leaders discussed Türkiye-Lebanon relations and regional developments, according to the Communications Directorate.

“Türkiye values its relations with its brotherly country Lebanon,” Erdoğan said, adding that intensifying diplomatic contacts would be beneficial.

Erdoğan said Ankara would continue diplomatic efforts to support Lebanon’s security.

“We will continue to provide every possible support, including humanitarian assistance, to help establish security, peace and stability in Lebanon,” he said.

He also said it would be beneficial for the region if Lebanon and Syria developed good-neighborly relations.

“We are making every effort to further develop bilateral relations between Türkiye and Lebanon,” Erdoğan added.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.

Erdoğan also met Boakai at Vahdettin Mansion, where the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Liberia relations and regional issues.

Erdoğan said the two countries should continue taking steps to assess the potential of bilateral trade, according to the directorate.

He said Türkiye would work to strengthen cooperation with Liberia in defense industry, security, education and transportation.

Erdoğan also congratulated Boakai on Liberia’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.