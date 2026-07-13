Türkiye revises disaster plan, boosts support for Istanbul quake

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is updating its disaster response plan in light of lessons learned from the devastating 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, expanding the number of provinces designated to provide immediate assistance to Istanbul in the event of a major earthquake from 17 to 23, local media reported over the weekend.

The revised draft of the National Disaster Response Plan (TAMP), prepared by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) under the Interior Ministry, has been opened for public consultation.

Public institutions, private-sector representatives and other stakeholders will be able to submit comments until the end of next week before the plan is finalized.

First introduced in 2014 and last revised in 2022, the plan has been updated to incorporate lessons from the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş that killed more than 53,000 people in the country’s south as well as recommendations from a parliamentary commission established to examine the disaster.

One of the key changes concerns preparations for a possible major earthquake in Istanbul. Under the new draft, the number of provinces assigned to provide immediate personnel, equipment and logistical support to the megacity has been increased from 17 to 23.

The draft also reinforces coordination among public institutions, municipalities, universities, professional organizations and private-sector entities to ensure a unified response during disasters and emergencies.

It further introduces stricter safeguards for the rights and dignity of disaster victims. The draft prohibits conduct that violates human rights or undermines human dignity during emergency response and early recovery efforts.

It also bans the unauthorized recording and sharing of images showing disaster victims in vulnerable situations, including those who are injured, distressed or grieving, during rescue operations, funeral procedures or aid distribution, aiming to prevent exploitation and protect victims’ privacy.