Ex-Fenerbahçe president faces at least 10-year sentence in drug case

ISTANBUL

Prosecutors have sought a prison sentence of “no less than 10 years” for former Fenerbahçe president Sadettin Saran on charges of drug trafficking, according to an indictment released on July 11.

Saran was detained in late 2025 while still serving as Fenerbahçe president as part of a narcotics investigation launched after authorities examined the phone records of television presenter Ela Rümeysa Cebeci.

The investigation file also included alleged WhatsApp exchanges between the two. Prosecutors argued that the messages demonstrate not only drug use but also an intention to procure narcotics.

The indictment requested that both Saran and Cebeci be convicted separately of “trafficking and supplying narcotics” and sentenced to no less than 10 years in prison.

In 2025, a cocaine test conducted on samples of Saran’s hair returned a positive result.

In his statement to prosecutors, Saran denied all allegations, arguing that the positive test stemmed from tranquilizers he had taken during the Fenerbahçe presidential election campaign. He was released under judicial supervision on Dec. 20, 2025.

Cebeci, who was arrested on Dec. 17, 2025, remained in custody until April 24. A drug test carried out by the Council of Forensic Medicine also returned a positive result. She handed over her mobile phone to investigators along with its password.

While admitting to using narcotics, Cebeci denied allegations that she sold or supplied drugs.

Saran did not run in the Fenerbahçe presidential election held in June. Former club president Aziz Yıldırım won the election and returned to the post.

In another case, an Istanbul court on June 4 sentenced Saran to two years and six months in prison on charges of inciting illegal betting through ads.